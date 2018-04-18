Sidharth Malhotra keen to promote awareness about the plight of elephants

Sidharth Malhotra had a chance to see Gajraj, a tusker, who was rescued from Satara in June 2017, after Sid had bought attention to his plight through social media



Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra celebrated Save the Elephant Day (April 16) by visiting the Elephant Conservation and Care Centre in Mathura. The actor is keen to promote awareness about the plight of elephants. He also had a chance to see Gajraj, a tusker, who was rescued from Satara in June 2017, after Sid had bought attention to his plight through social media.

A special guest at Save the Elephant Day celebrations at the centre, he expressed concern over the plight of Asian elephants. Sidharth Malhotra spent time with rescued elephants Laxmi, Maya and Phoolkali, feeding them fresh fruits - bananas, sugarcane, and watermelon. He also interacted with the veterinarians at the centre providing treatment to the elephants and learning about the status of Asian elephants in India.

The highlight of the visit, however, was his keen interest in Gajraj, the 70-year-old tusker rescued from Maharashtra's Satara. Used in temple processions for over 51 years, the elephant was, with advancing age, found to be suffering from several medical issues like foot abscess, partial blindness etc. Gajraj is now under lifetime care and treatment at Wildlife SOS's Elephant Conservation and Care Centre, which is home to over 20 elephants that were rescued from critical situations and are under rehabilitation now.

Also read: Ekta Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra to come together for a love story

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates