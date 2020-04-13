Sidharth Malhotra on criticism to Masakali 2.0: It's completely valid

The trend of remixes is not likely to go out of the window and the latest example is the Masakali 2.0 song that was met with scathing responses. The original creators of this iconic song, AR Rahman and Prasoon Joshi, took to their social media accounts to express their anger and disagreement with the remixed version.

Not only that, but even the fans of the song also were not entirely pleased with the 2.0 version. Sidharth Malhotra, who starred in the song with Tara Sutaria, finally broke his silence on the criticism and spoke to Rajeev Masand about the same. He said, "I do get marked on tweets. I have done remixes in the past, they all have been recreations and they all have done well. There's no conversation about whether I endorse it or don't endorse it, whether it's good or bad."

He added, "If I have to think from an actor's point of view, if someone had to remake any of my films and it's not done with utmost taste and people's satisfaction, of course, it can be annoying so it's completely valid. But as I said, I've had remixes in the past, Disco Deewane was a remix. But the trend is dying; I think the audiences aren't excited anymore by the fact that we are not creating new melodies. Even as an actor, I'd be more excited with a new song."

On the work front, the actor has Shershaah coming up with Kiara Advani that's based on the story of Captain Vikram Batra. It's slated to release on July 10 but due to the outbreak, it could be postponed.

