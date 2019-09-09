Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh to dance to this recreated track for Marjaavaan

Attention Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh's fans! We have got a good reason for them to watch Marjaavaan. According to reports, the team of Marjaavaan has decided to recreated Dayavan - a popular track that was picturised on Baahubali actress Ramya Krishnan. The track will feature Rakul Preet and Sidharth showing off thier dancing skills.

This will be the second song that will be recreated. The makers had recreated the famous song Masakali from Sonam Kapoor starrer Delhi 6. Speaking about the devleopment, a sourced said, "It's a track from Feroz Khan and Vinod Khanna starrer Dayavan. It's called Chahe Meri Jaan Tu Le Le and is featured on Baahubali fame actress Ramya Krishnan. In Marjaavaan, they have reworked on the audio and made it more contemporary. Sidharth and Rakul both shot for the same.

"It will be another interesting dance number for the De De Pyaar De heroine. Rakul is a fantastic dancer and she plays a dance girl in the movie. So this recreated track, titled Haiya O Haiya will most likely be her introductory song and also capture moments of passion between her and Sid", the source said.

Rakul Preet Singh will share screen space with actor Sidharth Malhotra once again in Marjaavaan. Rakul and Sidharth have earlier worked together in Aiyaary. In an earlier interview, the De De Pyar De actress said it was fun to work with Sidharth. Speaking to IANS, she said, "It is fun to work with someone you know you get along well with. Sidharth and I hit it off well during Aiyaary because he is from Delhi and so am I. He is a very grounded, nice boy and fun to work with. I think that equation definitely shows on screen."

Directed by Milap Zaveri, Marjaavaan is an action-thriller. It also stars Riteish Deshmukh in a pivotal role. Tara Sutaria, who is making her Bollywood debut alongside Tiger Shroff in The Student of the Year 2 will also be a part of the movie. The flick will hit the big screens on November 8, 2019.

