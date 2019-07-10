Sidharth Malhotra speaks on the upcoming song of Jabariya Jodi

bollywood

The second song from Jabariya Jodi is all set to release this week and there's a lot more to it than what just meets the eye! The quirky song will be introducing us to Siddharth's rustic character in the movie. When asked about how different the introduction is compared to his usual introductions, the actor said, "I am usually introduced through scenes. With this, I go back to my debut film. "Kukkad" did great things for me, I hope this one does the same,"

The song titled, UP Hile Zilla Hile, is a remake of a popular folk song from the heartlands of India and in Siddharth's words, "The song has rarely been heard in Hindi films in the last two decades." He further adds, "Our take on the original is modern with a unique flavor of harmonium and humorous lyrics". The actor also mentioned how the song sets the tone for the movie. He said, "Since our film is about groom kidnapping, the song lends to the story. From my recent films, this is the most commercial entry that I have had. I enjoyed its filminess."

Jabariya Jodi is shot at real locations in Uttar Pradesh to give the right flavour. Also, the film's concept is very unique and is based on real practice brought to screens for the first time ever and as it is inspired by real incidents, the makers had to be sure with a few facts.

Interestingly, both the writers of the film, Sanjeev K Jha and Prashant Singh belong to the same state so they took to fact and fictionalized the story, keeping it as real as possible.

The film also stars the varied powerhouses of talent such as Aparshakti Khurana, Sanjay Mishra, Neeraj Sood, Gopal Dutt, Javed Jaffrey, and Chandan Roy Sanyal. With a stellar cast, the movie is set to take over as a new love saga.

Produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, and Shailesh R Singh, Jabariya Jodi is a Balaji Telefilms and Karma Media & Entertainment production and releases on August 2, 2019.

