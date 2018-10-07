Sidharth Malhotra suggested the title, Jabariya Jodi

bollywood

As Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra starrer presents an interesting take on Biharâs pakadwa vivaah (kidnapping the groom to get him forcibly married), Sidharth suggested the interesting name to the film

Jabriya Jodi poster

Ekta Kapoor's upcoming film Jabariya Jodi has piqued the interests of the audience owing to the quirky title. Interestingly, actor Sidharth Malhotra who stars in the film suggested the name. While one would assume Jabariya to mean something fantastic, the actual meaning of the title is forced couple.

As Jabariya Jodi presents an interesting take on Bihar's pakadwa vivaah (kidnapping the groom to get him forcibly married), Sidharth Malhotra suggested the interesting name to the film. The first look posters of the film have garnered a warm response from the audience getting everyone excited for the film.

Jabariya Jodi which went on floors recently and is being shot in and around Lucknow. Starring Aparshakti Khurrana as Parineeti Chopra's friend, Sanjay Mishra as her father, Neeraj Sood as her father's friend, Gopal Dutt as an inspector, Javed Jaffrey as Sidharth Malhotra's father and Chandan Roy Sanyal as his friend, Jabariya Jodi promises intriguing performances along with the leading duo, Parineeti and Siddharth.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures and Shailesh Singh's Karma Media Net, Jabariya Jodi directed by Prashant Singh is slated to release next year.

