Sidharth Malhotra to be face of Belvedere Studio B

Sidharth Malhotra

Actor Sidharth Malhotra has been appointed the face of Belvedere Studio B, an exclusive property in India to celebrate the spirit of creative collaboration. On this "unique collaboration", Sidharth said in a statement: "I am playing the role of a curator for this property as someone who threw open the challenge to these progressive influencers to bring Studio B to life.

"It's really about celebrating the opportunity to create. I feel like a true partner as I have been involved from the inception of this creative project." Belvedere Studio B will be unveiled here on March 23. The property will bring together pioneers of various fields who have created distinctive, exceptional and unforgettable expressions of their own artistry.

