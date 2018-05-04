Sidharth Malhotra to play Kargil war hero Vikram Batra

The film is about the 1999 Kargil war hero, Captain Vikram Batra



Karan Johar

Last night, Karan Johar announced his next production, Yeh Dil Mangey More, starring protege Sidharth Malhotra. The film is about the 1999 Kargil war hero, Captain Vikram Batra.



Sidharth Malhotra

KJo has collaborated with Shabbir Boxwala for the biopic, which will be directed by Vishnu Varadhan. Karan tweeted that it was time to relive Yeh Dil Mangey More -- Batra's oft-quoted phrase. He described it as "the true story of bravery and patriotism - the chronicles of Kargil war hero Vikram Batra". "True stories are always the best stories to tell," Karan had tweeted before the announcement.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates