Sidharth Malhotra: We are doing our bit to reduce plastic use in Kargil

Only days after the unit of Varun Dhawan's Coolie No 1 banned plastic on the set, Shershaah actor Sidharth Malhotra is leading from the front in helping Kargil retain its natural beauty. The actor, who has been shooting in Ladakh over the past month for the Vikram Batra biopic, tells mid-day that cleaning up the location after the day's shoot is a standing instruction on the set.



"When someone loves the outdoors as much as I do, you have immense respect for Mother Nature. We have been shooting in remote locations in Kargil, so our production team often has to carry heavy equipment up the mountains. During one of the shoots, there was a lapse [and the team had not cleaned up] the litter around. [When I got wind of this], I looked into it immediately and made sure the location was completely clean. Now, we ensure that at the end of the day's shoot, the location is as spick and span as we had found it," says Malhotra.



Sidharth Malhotra in Kargil

In order to reduce their plastic footprint in the area, the cast and crew has been given reusable bottles by the production house. "They have given us metallic reusable bottles so that we don't use plastic here. We are doing our bit to reduce plastic abuse in these remote locations," he adds.

