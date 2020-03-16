Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill to come together again for a music video and we can't wait!

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are reuniting for a music video and as expected, fans are not able to keep calm! Their romance in the Bigg Boss 13 house became the talk of the town and the romance isn't over yet. It was true love and it seems the unrequited passion isn't just over yet and won't be over as easily. And now, they are all set to set our mobile screens on fire.

As the headline says, they are coming together for a music video and fans are likely to go berserk when the video comes out. This was the same amount of excitement when Asim Riaz and Jacqueline Fernandez teamed up for Mere Angne Mein. Taking to his Instagram account, Viral Bhayani shared a still of the song and it seems it's going to be as romantic as their story in the Bigg Boss house.

Take a look right here:

And the woman herself, Shehnaaz, took to her Instagram account to share the news in more detail. She shared a picture of Sidharth and Darshan Raval, the man who's directing the video and wrote that she's coming with a beautiful song for us with these two beautiful people. Take a look right here:

Expect hurricane on the day the song comes out!

