Sidharth Shukla gets candid about his learnings from Bigg Boss 13

Bigg Boss 14 has kick-started with a bang! Two days into this epic journey and the viewers are all set to witness the new equations being formed. In the Extra Masal clip of the new season on Voot, Sidharth Shukla can be seen sharing his experience and learnings during a light-hearted conversation with Abhinav Shukla, Eijaz Khan and Nikki Tamboli.

When Abhinav asks Sidharth about the difficulties he faced as a contestant, Siddharth responded, "I think adapting." He further explained by saying, "Not misunderstandings, because if you are talking to someone and he's your friend, you'll clear the things out. But if you interrupt my journey tomorrow, it will bother everyone."

The seniors are having a gala time and fun time teasing the freshers over the luxury items at the house. While we are witnessing happy moments now, we also know that nothing is constant at the house of Bigg Boss except for change. Let’s hope that we see this calmness for a while before the storm hits us.

Witness Sidharth Shukla gets candid about his learnings from the house of Bigg Boss only on Extra Masala available exclusively on VOOT.

