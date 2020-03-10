Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaz Gill skip 'Bigg Boss' reunion party
Several videos from the night were shared by Mahira and Vishal. They were not fighting or arguing with each other, instead were having fun, pulling each other's leg and dancing.
"Bigg Boss 13" contestants including Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Arti Singh, Vishal Aditya Singh and Shefali Jariwala recently had a fun reunion and they all partied together. The get together was hosted by Shefali and her husband and actor Parag Tyagi. Vikas Gupta and Hindustani Bhau also joined the gang for a fun night out. However, Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaz Gill, Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana, Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee seemed to be conspicuous by their absence from the reunion party.
Everyone seems to be having a gala time dancing and partying the night away. Arti took to her Instagram to share moments from the reunion.
"If these pics look fun, all I can say is that they are only a fraction of the madness that happened when some of us who were recently locked up together met!!! Thanks Shefali for an amazing get together," Arti wrote along with the pictures.
If these pics look fun, all I can say is that they are only a fraction of the madness that happened when some of us who were recently locked up together met!!! Thanks Shefali for an amazing getogether!!! . . . @shefalijariwala @vishalsingh713 @officialmahirasharma @parasvchhabrra @hindustanibhau @paragtyagi #GetTogether #BiggBossLove #LoveYouAll #HappyWomensDay
This year, Sidharth emerged as the winner of "Bigg Boss 13".
We have said this before, we say this again, and we have to say this in the future as well that Bigg Boss 13 was the grandest and the greatest season of all time, in terms of chaos, controversies, and attention. And it was time for a grand reunion, thanks to Shefali Jariwala. All Pictures Courtesy: Yogen Shah
Shefali Jariwala also shared a lot of pictures on her Instagram account and captioned one of them- "About last nite." Go and have a look at them if you haven't already!
Hindustani Bhau, the YouTube sensation, is truly enjoying the company of as many as three pretty ladies and it seems he has become Shefali Jariwala's favourite. At least their bond suggests so!
Shefali Jariwala is truly adorable as she has always been cordial with all the contestants that were a part of Bigg Boss 13. This is the reason why she has a huge fan following and people are really fond of her!
This was a really cool group picture and Shefali Jariwala rightly called it a mad night with her favourite mad people. We are sure you cannot forget anyone of them!
Shefali Jariwala also posted this picture with Hindustani Bhau on her Instagram account and called her Mera Bhau with a heart. Isn't that sweet?
In case you're greedy to have a look at some more pictures, Arti Singh will help you out. She wrote that if we found these pics fun, they were only a fraction of madness that happened when they all met. Head straight to her Instagram account!
For all the fans of the show, they might be hoping for another reunion, till then, here's the terrific trio of Arti Singh, Shefali Jariwala, and Madhurima Tuli, who showcase some girl power!
Mahira Sharma, Shefali Jariwala, and Hindustani Bhau are all smiles as they pose for a picture together and we hope we can see more of them on social media since they all have now become massively popular!
The party was held at Bombay Adda, and if you have been to that place, you'll know the madness that unfolds there. And given this picture where Shefali Jariwala unleashes her inner madness, it seems this is the best place to hang out in the city!
Unlike the past seasons when the contestants went their separate ways after the show was over, the contestants of this season continue to stay in touch and even party together. Bigg Boss 14 has a tall order to live up to!
