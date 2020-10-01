Sidharth Shukla switches on his shoot mode, shares pictures with fans

Bigg Boss 13 winner and actor Siddharth Shukla has resumed work, going by his social media post. Sidharth took to Instagram and posted a couple of pictures from what looks like his vanity van. He wrote alongside the pictures, where he is seen posing in front of a mirror: "Shoot mode on!" Have a look right here:

Sidharth did not share the details about what he is shooting for. On the work front, Sidharth features alongside Neha Sharma in the recently-released music video "Dil ko karaar aya". Yasser Desai and Neha Kakkar have lent their voices to the track.

