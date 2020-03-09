Sidharth Shukla: When my father passed away, my mother was my support

March 8 was Women's Day and the whole of Bollywood fraternity was celebrating the occasion on social media. Amidst this, the very successful television actor and Bigg Boss fame Sidharth Shukla also talked about his mother on this very special day.

Speaking to Humans of Bombay, he poured his heart out while talking about his mother, the endless support she has provided to the family, and how she reacted when she saw her son after a gap of three months! All the celebrities seem to be at their candid best when they speak to Humans of Bombay and Shukla was no different.

He spoke how his mother has been the most important person in his life, how he's known for a tough exterior but will always melt for her, and how he always used to be around his mother when he was a toddler since he was the youngest child in the family.

It's an emotional post for all the sons and daughters who are close to their mothers. Read it from the beginning to the ending:

Shukla was always expected to bag the winner's trophy in the 13th season of Bigg Boss and he did. Right from his stints in the house to the way he cleverly played the game, fans already declared him the winner much before the show ended. And now, better and bigger things await the actor!

