Sidharth Shukla: When my father passed away, my mother was my support
Sidharth Shukla pours his heart out while talking about his mother, the endless support she has provided to the family, and how she reacted when she saw her son after a gap of three months!
March 8 was Women's Day and the whole of Bollywood fraternity was celebrating the occasion on social media. Amidst this, the very successful television actor and Bigg Boss fame Sidharth Shukla also talked about his mother on this very special day.
Speaking to Humans of Bombay, he poured his heart out while talking about his mother, the endless support she has provided to the family, and how she reacted when she saw her son after a gap of three months! All the celebrities seem to be at their candid best when they speak to Humans of Bombay and Shukla was no different.
He spoke how his mother has been the most important person in his life, how he's known for a tough exterior but will always melt for her, and how he always used to be around his mother when he was a toddler since he was the youngest child in the family.
It's an emotional post for all the sons and daughters who are close to their mothers. Read it from the beginning to the ending:
View this post on Instagram
“People know me as a man with a rough exterior. But I’ll always melt for my mom. Right from the time I was born, she’s been the most important person in my life. I was the youngest of 3 kids & too small to play with my sisters, so I was always around mom. Back when I was a toddler, I’d cry if I had to go a second without her–so even while making rotis, she’d hold me in one hand & the roller in another! As I grew older, she became my best friend! Every time I came back home after playing, we’d talk about everything under the sun–while other kids were hiding things from their parents, I wanted to tell her all about my life! She’s taught me so much too–I was a naughty kid who’d get away with trouble. But when mom told me to always be honest, I immediately owned up to my mistakes. When dad passed away 15 years ago, it felt like the umbrella over us had been taken away. But my mom was our rock–she never showed any signs of vulnerability. Despite our poor finances, she ran the house, looked after 3 kids & fulfilled all our demands! I know now that she must’ve had to sacrifice so much to give us what we wanted. She even played a pivotal role in helping me find my passion. I used to act like the ‘cool guy’–so to ‘teach me a lesson’, she sent me for a modeling contest thinking I’d be put in my place! Funnily enough, I actually won! So, even on a subconscious level, she’s been a guiding force in my life. Recently, I was on Big Boss & for the first time, I didn’t speak to her for months. I know it doesn’t sound too cool to say it at 39–but being away from her was the toughest part of the show. So, when I received a letter from her on set, I sat & read it in her voice–it felt like she was right next to me & that letter was a piece of her. Every time she tells me she’s proud of me, I feel like the happiest man on earth, because I was able to put a smile on her face; a woman who means everything to me. Even today, she’s my anchor & never fails to give me her daily dose of advice–when I finally saw her on set after 3 long months, the first thing she told me was to stop wearing shorts all the time & to put on a pair of jeans!” #HappyWomensDay
Shukla was always expected to bag the winner's trophy in the 13th season of Bigg Boss and he did. Right from his stints in the house to the way he cleverly played the game, fans already declared him the winner much before the show ended. And now, better and bigger things await the actor!
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe