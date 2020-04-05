Search

Sidharth Shukla's fan all the way from Pakistan tested COVID-19 positive, actor prays for his health

Published: Apr 05, 2020, 17:21 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Taking to his Twitter account, a fan from Pakistan tweeted to Sidharth Shukla that he has been tested COVID-19 positive and the actor's reply is winning the internet!

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Sidharth Shukla
Taking to his Twitter account, a fan from Pakistan tweeted to Sidharth Shukla that he has been tested COVID-19 positive and the actor's reply is winning the internet! Talking about the fan's tweet first, he wrote, "I am tested positive for COVID. Please remember me in your prayers. If I will not make a come-back plz tell Sidharth that i Joined twitter just for Sidharth Shukla and i will always adore him..." (sic)

And this is what the Bigg Boss 13 star tweeted back, "Hey Hania am really sorry to hear about you... but it’s ok you will be fine and back soon hope doctors are taking good care of you ...maintain social distancing so that you don’t happen to pass it to someone... will n have already prayed for your speedy recovery .. Stay strong." (sic)

Have a look at their tweets right here:

And here are some of the reactions his tweet garnered:

