Sidharth Shukla's fan all the way from Pakistan tested COVID-19 positive, actor prays for his health
Taking to his Twitter account, a fan from Pakistan tweeted to Sidharth Shukla that he has been tested COVID-19 positive and the actor's reply is winning the internet!
Taking to his Twitter account, a fan from Pakistan tweeted to Sidharth Shukla that he has been tested COVID-19 positive and the actor's reply is winning the internet! Talking about the fan's tweet first, he wrote, "I am tested positive for COVID. Please remember me in your prayers. If I will not make a come-back plz tell Sidharth that i Joined twitter just for Sidharth Shukla and i will always adore him..." (sic)
And this is what the Bigg Boss 13 star tweeted back, "Hey Hania am really sorry to hear about you... but it’s ok you will be fine and back soon hope doctors are taking good care of you ...maintain social distancing so that you don’t happen to pass it to someone... will n have already prayed for your speedy recovery .. Stay strong." (sic)
Have a look at their tweets right here:
I am tested positive for COVID. Please remember me in your prayers.— Haniaðð¾ðdheart ðµð° â£ï¸ (@hania_sidheart) April 2, 2020
If I will not make a come-back plz tell Sidharth that i Joined twitter just for @sidharth_shukla and i will always adore him...#WeLoveSidharth #SidharthShukla
#ProudSidheat
Hey Hania am really sorry to hear about you... but it’s ok you will be fine and back soon hope doctors are taking good care of you ...maintain social distancing so that you don’t happen to pass it to someone... will n have already prayed for your speedy recovery .. Stay strong ð— Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) April 4, 2020
And here are some of the reactions his tweet garnered:
@sidharth_shukla sir you have proved that you also love sidhearts as much as sidhearts do. We r so proud of you SIDHARTH sir. Isliye apki bohot respect karti https://t.co/GnZsTuXG1n r an amazing person and you have proved that time and time again.#sidheartsproudofsid— Farhana Rahman (@Farhana80849544) April 4, 2020
A hero in @BiggBoss & real world too ð— Don John™ (@Don_4all) April 4, 2020
Your one sentence will motivate millions to fight #Covid19India
You have that power now #SidharthShukla
