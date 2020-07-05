Sidharth Shukla's youngest fan gifts him a 'Star' from his birthday money

Television actor Sidharth Shukla's fandom has been quite a strong support system for him, always rooting for the actor and ensuring they do their best to always have his back! He is so loved by many of them, that they have at times gone out of the way to show their love and support for him.

An ardent fan of Sidharth showered love on his favourite actor in the most unique way possible. The youngest fan of Shukla bought a star on the actor's name!

A little boy from his birthday money bought and named a star after Sidharth, to show his love and appreciation for him. Well, there are many organisations that let you buy a star and name it after someone you love.

This little fan of Shukla took effort in doing the same and registered a star in the name of the late actor. Isn't it adorable?

In these tough times, a special gesture like this from a fan was very overwhelming for Sidharth!

Shukla has become one of the most popular names on social media ever since his participation in Bigg Boss 13. Right from singles to even judging reality shows, offers are pouring left, right, and centre for the actor. Also, people have been talking about his chemistry and proximity with Shehnaaz Gill for almost a year now. It seems once the lockdown is over, we might get to see the two of them more often. Time to wait and watch!

On July 4, 2020, fans of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, popularly referred to as "Sidnaaz" during their stay on the show, started trending the hashtag #BhulaDunga100M on Saturday. The objective, as the hashtag suggests, was to help the song "Bhula dunga" scale 100 million hits on social media.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz feature in the video of the Darshan Rawal song, which released on March 24 on YouTube. So far, the song has 70 million views, and fans of both the celebrities believe their campaign can help the video scale the magic figure of 100 million. "I need that surprise and happiness of this big achievement on sidzz face as he has tried an music video after years. Please keep streaming bhula dunga till it reaches a milestone #BhulaDunga100M," tweeted a fan of Sidharth Shukla.

"Ab 100 million se pehle rukna nhi. Plz keep streaming. #BhulaDunga100M. #sidnaazisnation," tweeted another fan.

"When I hear your name, I smile, When I hear you voice, I get butterflies. And when I see you, my heart stops...#Sidhearts #Sidharthshukla #BhulaDunga100M," wrote another fan.

"Sidnaaz is emotion #BhulaDunga100M," shared a fan of the couple.

