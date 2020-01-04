Sight and spirituality

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

India has the highest number of visually impaired individuals in the world and yet, the most basic amenities, in addition to access to regional literature, still remain inaccessible to them.'

In an effort to change this and make different genres of literature accessible via Braille, the National Association for the Blind (NAB) launches different titles every year on January 4, which is observed as World Braille Day. And this year, Karma Sutra, is on the list. It explains the doctrine of karma in an easy-to-understand format.

A publication by Hingori Sutras, the publisher’s roster also includes three other spiritual books, Aatma Sutra, Dream Sutra and Guru Sutra, all of which cover different aspects of Indian philosophy and spiritualism. This CSR initiative by hotel Le Sutra is helmed by a team of young professionals who lead different careers while voluntarliy working on this publishing initiative and are bound by a common experience of seeing a difference in their lives after embracing spirituality.

The original title is available in English, Marathi and Hindi. NAB was keen to introduce a spiritual book for the visually impaired, and worked on this with Hingori to launch the title in Hindi. Actor John Abraham will launch the Braille edition of the book today. “These are not conventional spiritual books that are difficult to process.

None of us are hardcore spiritualists and we are aware that difficult subjects need to be approached in an easy-to-read manner. The lives of all of us who work with Hingori have been touched by these books and we always try to launch them in as many languages or formats as possible, so Braille was a natural choice as we want this life-changing information to be accessible to all. As our ancient texts say, in the betterment of others lies your betterment,” says Preeti Khare, spokesperson,

Hingori Sutras.

