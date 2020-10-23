Sights and cenotaphs

Sign up

The physical experience of being part of a walking tour — where you get to experience the sights and sounds from a personal space is unparalleled. But the lockdown changed everything, including being unable to step out for a heritage walk. Instead, groups have tweaked their format to enable virtual walkthroughs.

With such limitations, it is often the subject and the guide who become deal breakers. A newly minted walk organised by India Heritage Walks this weekend is sure to tick both boxes. Centred on the lesser-documented cenotaphs of Bhavnagar in Gujarat, this session will have none other than Brijeshwari Kumari Gohil, a descendent of the city's royal family, as the guide. Gohil has played a key role in reinstalling a sense of awareness for her home city's architecture and heritage.

Established in 1723 by Bhavsinhji Gohil, Bhavnagar was the seat of the Gohil dynasty after they shifted it from Sihor. In medieval India, cenotaphs were built by royal families as memorials of their valiant leaders, who earned laurels for their war-time exploits or as visionary rulers. Known as chhatris, these are the pride of Bhavnagar, and are hailed for their architectural refinement.

On Sunday, October 25

Meeting time 9.55 am

Log On to indiaheritagewalks.org/

