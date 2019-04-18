Sign up for being a conservationist at a volunteer program at SGNP

things-to-do

Take the first step towards being a conservationist by signing up for a volunteer programme at SGNP

Sanjay Gandhi National Park

Volunteering as a conservationist isn’t a walk in the park, even though that’s literally what people do at Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) when they lend a helping hand. There's a certain aptitude and specific skills that are required. And furthermore, a commitment to the cause is of paramount importance.

But in India, "Koi bhi karlega," seems to be the prevailing mindset. That’s what the folks at SGNP are trying to change with a four-day certificate course called Volunteers for Nature Programme (VFNP). Anand Pendharkar, who's designed it, tells us, "I used to work in the US at the Bronx Zoo, and they have an elaborate volunteer training course there. But here, there is somehow this attitude that a volunteer doesn’t need to be a serious person, and that he or she can come and go as they feel like. But I don’t believe that to be the case. You need a sense of discipline. And given that thought, we told ourselves, ‘Why don’t we start this course, because we are constantly in the need for trained people to assist us in various activities.”



Anand Pendharkar

He adds that the programme’s structure is such that it will promote character-building in the participants, including instilling leadership skills through team-building exercises. There will also be case studies about what other successful volunteer programmes entail. And crucially, people will also be helped in assessing where their strengths lie, so that they can concentrate on the same if they want to build a career in conservation.

Outside of these, the key takeaways, Pendharkar adds, are contacts for volunteering opportunities in Mumbai that they will be given, apart from a certificate for completing VFNP.

On: April 22 to 25, 7 am to 11 am

At: SGNP, Borivali (E).

Email: nicsgnp78@gmail.com

Call: 28868686

Cost: Rs 3,600 onwards

