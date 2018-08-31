Sikandar Kher opens up about his camaraderie with Dulquer Salmaan

bollywood

Actor Sikandar Kher will be acting with Dulquer Salmaan for the first time, but their friendship began even before the Malayalam star made his acting debut in 2012 with the film "Second Show".

The actors have been cast for "The Zoya Factor", based on author Anuja Chauhan's novel with the same name.

While Sikandar has already started shooting for it, Dulquer will soon join the team.

Asked about working with him, Sikandar told IANS: "Yeah, he will be joining us as well. I have known Dulquer for a very long time... much before he became an actor.

"He is a really nice and cool guy. He is soft-spoken and wonderful. We went for workshops together. I am looking forward (to work with him). He is a friend. My camaraderie with him has always been good. It will be like having a friend on the set which just makes it so much easier."

Sikandar is also working with actor Sanjay Kapoor for the first time.

"He is great fun on set. He has got an amazing energy and a great sense of humour," said the "Woodstock Villa" actor, who will play actress Sonam Kapoor's on-screen brother in "The Zoya Factor".

He is also shooting for "Romeo Akbar Walter" (RAW).

"Right now I am going to shoot for RAW, which is a film that I am finishing. So, I am going for shooting for RAW and at night, I will go and shoot for 'The Zoya Factor'. It will be my first double shift ever. I am looking forward to do that," said Sikandar.

