Sikander Kher asks for 'work' in his new Instagram post

Actor Sikandar Kher was recently seen in three web series, but says he needs work. The year 2020 was quite a busy one for Sikandar as he featured in web series "MumBhai", "Aarya" and "The Chargesheet: Innocent Or Guilty". But his latest Instagram post suggests that he has no work right now.

Posting a photo of himself giving an intense look, he wrote: "PS: Need work, can smile also."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MyselfSikandarThisSide (@sikandarkher)

Netizens praised his performances in various projects.

One wrote: "Your work in Aarya was damn good sir."

Another wished him luck.

Actor Angad Bedi found the post funny and left many laughing and clapping emojis in the comments section. Filmmaker Apoorva Lakhia commented: "Sir you are the busiest actor I know after the great Amitabh Bachchan."

Sikandar, known for a good sense of humour, replied saying: "Sir you want me to doobo in chullu bhar paani is it?" The actor will soon be seen in the cop action drama Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever