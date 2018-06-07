Sikander Kher: Playing any character on screen is magic

Sikander Kher, who will be essaying a negative character in the upcoming film "Milan Talkies", says playing any character on screen is magic



Sikander Kher

Actor Sikander Kher, who will be essaying a negative character in the upcoming film "Milan Talkies", says playing any character on screen is magic. "Playing any character on screen is magic, that is acting regardless of the shade," Sikander told IANS in an e-mail interview from Mumbai. This is not the first time Sikander will be playing a negative character. He has earlier portrayed a baddie in "Tere Bin Laden: Dead Or Alive" and "24".

Sikander says negative is just a perception. "When you see a villain he might be a villain to many but to him he might be completely justified because he believes in what he is doing. So that for me is what is interesting to find that thought that belief," he said. Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, "Milan Talkies" has been shot in Lucknow with Ali Fazal in the lead role.

Shraddha Srinath will make her debut with the film, which also stars Reecha Sinha and Deep Raj Rana, Sanjay Mishra and Ashutosh Rana. Produced by PS Chhatwal and Prakash Bhatt, the film is scheduled to release this year.

