Sikander Kher: Ready to fill the vacuum in villain space

Prepping for his negative act in RAW, Sikander Kher says he doesn't mind being typecast as baddie

Sikander Kher

Having wrapped up the shooting of Tigmanshu Dhulia's Milan Talkies, Sikander Kher is ready to dive headlong into his next — the John Abraham-starrer, RAW (Romeo Akbar Walter). The Robbie Grewal-directed thriller will see him play the perfect nemesis to Abraham's spy. Currently undergoing readings for the film, Kher is excited to be sharing screen space with John Abraham.

"There are several sequences in the film where we are pitted against each other. I am looking forward to shooting those scenes. We start filming next week." After the TV series, 24, and Milan Talkies, this film marks his third negative act. However, Sikander Kher says he doesn't mind being typecast. "If people think I make for a good villain, so be it. The concept of a typical villain has been done away with. There is a vacuum in that space, and I am ready to fill it. In the end, it's all about playing characters that are convincing and well-etched."

With only six films in his 10-year-long run in the industry, Kher states he has become proactive now and has no qualms in approaching directors for work. "I messaged Tigamanshu sir, saying that I needed work. Even in case of RAW, I called up Bunty Walia and set up a meeting. That's how I bagged the role. I have realised that there is nothing wrong in asking for work. If I wait for scripts to come to me, I might miss the bus."

