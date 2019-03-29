Sikander Kher: Wanted to make my act distinct

bollywood

John Abraham's nemesis in RAW, Sikander Kher on learning local dialect for his Pakistani ISI agent role

John Abraham and Sikander Kher

With John Abraham delivering two successive hits last year in Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran and Satyameva Jayate, Sikander Kher knew he'd have to put up a tough front before the actor in Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW).

"I'd constantly worry about putting up [a pale performance] before him, because I am his nemesis in the film. But, he made me so comfortable that I could experiment with my character. Also, even after his shot, he would hang around on set and chat with his co-actors and technicians," says Kher.

Well aware that the role of a Pakistani ISI agent has been explored on the big screen umpteen times, Kher says he was keen to make his act distinct, so that it could stand out from the rest. "I realised that one of the things that I could do is work on the dialect. I met Ishraq bhai [Shah, unit member], who has written some of the dialogues of the film, and asked him to help me learn the Pakistani lehza.

I found it a little difficult to nab. There are certain pockets in Pakistan where locals speak in Urdu with a Punjabi twang. Being a Punjabi, I thought it was something I could attempt. So, we started working on it. I worked on my accent and would constantly seek his feedback. The process went on for a month," says the actor, adding that the unit would even incorporate dialogues that accentuated the dialect.

"The result has left me creatively satisfied." Up next, Kher had Dulquer Salman and Sonam K Ahuja's The Zoya Factor in his kitty. "I enjoyed exploring the character of Sonam's brother since I don't actually have siblings. Sonam is my neighbour, so, working with her was fun."

Also read: John Abraham: I believe in creating trends, not following them

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates