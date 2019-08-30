Sikh priest's daughter forcibly converted to Islam in Lahore

international

The distressed family reportedly appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa for help

In what appears to be a case of forcible conversion, a Sikh girl, who was missing for past few days, was forcibly converted to Islam, according to media reports.

The 19-year-old victim, identified as Jagjit Kaur, is the daughter of Bhagwan Singh, a 'granthi' (priest) of Gurudwara Tambu Sahib and was converted to Islam at gunpoint in the Nankana Sahib area of Lahore. A video of Jagjit Kaur has also surfaced where she was forcibly converted to Islam and named as Ayesha. The 'maulvi', seen in the video, arranged her marriage with a Muslim man.

The girl’s family has threatened to self immolate in-front of Punjab Governor's house if the girl was not released. Jagjit’s brother Surinder Singh said, "Our family has faced a tragic incident as some goons forcibly entered our house and abducted my younger daughter. They tortured her and forcibly converted her to Islam."

He added, "We went to a police station to register a complaint. We met many senior officials but they have not listened to our complaint. The goons again came to our house and forced us to withdraw our complaint and threatened that they will also force us to convert to Islam if we persisted with the complaint."

The family also reportedly appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa for Jagjit’s safe return. Manmohan Singh, another brother of Jagjit, said, "The goons also threatened the family that if we do not withdraw the complaint, we will be killed. I have appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa to help us or else the incident could impact Kartarpur Corridor."

The members of the Sikh community in Pakistan is said to have condemned the horrific incident and conducted a meeting at Gurudwara Nankana Sahib. They have decided to organise a protest on Friday at Governor House while an international conference related to Kartarpur Corridor is scheduled to be held there.

President of Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) and Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa has also condemned the incident. He urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to take up the matter in a tweet. He also said the matter, that threatens the Sikhs community’s freedom of practicing their religion, should be taken up at UN.

