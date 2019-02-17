Sikkim announces Rs 3 lakh each for families of Pulwama martyrs

Published: Feb 17, 2019, 18:58 IST | IANS

The Sikkim government announces Rs 3 lakh for each of the bereaved families, he said while addressing the annual Sikkim Against Addiction Towards Healthy India (SAATHI) meet

Pic/Twitter

Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Chamling on Sunday announced Rs 3 lakh each for the families of the 49 CRPF personnel who were killed in the Pulwama terror attack last Thursday.

"My tributes to the martyred soldiers and deepest condolences to their families. The Sikkim government announces Rs 3 lakh for each of the bereaved families," he said while addressing the annual Sikkim Against Addiction Towards Healthy India (SAATHI) meet.

"If the Centre permits, the Sikkim government would also take responsibility for the education of the children of the martyrs so that they get quality education," he said amid cheers from students and supporters.

