Sikkim announces Rs 3 lakh each for families of Pulwama martyrs

national

The Sikkim government announces Rs 3 lakh for each of the bereaved families, he said while addressing the annual Sikkim Against Addiction Towards Healthy India (SAATHI) meet

Pic/Twitter

Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Chamling on Sunday announced Rs 3 lakh each for the families of the 49 CRPF personnel who were killed in the Pulwama terror attack last Thursday.

"My tributes to the martyred soldiers and deepest condolences to their families. The Sikkim government announces Rs 3 lakh for each of the bereaved families," he said while addressing the annual Sikkim Against Addiction Towards Healthy India (SAATHI) meet.

Rs3 lakhs will be granted by govt of Sikkim to the families of martyrs of Pulwama attack, and also sponsor the education of their children — Pawan Chamling (@pawanchamling5) February 17, 2019

"If the Centre permits, the Sikkim government would also take responsibility for the education of the children of the martyrs so that they get quality education," he said amid cheers from students and supporters.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever