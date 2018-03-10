Sikkim National Law University bill passed by Assembly

he State Human Resource Development Department (HRDD) Minister R B Subba had introduced the Bill on March seven in the House.

The Sikkim National Law University Bill of 2018 was passed in the state Assembly. The bill was passed by voice vote yesterday. The State Human Resource Development Department (HRDD) Minister R B Subba had introduced the Bill on March seven in the House.

Later, Additional Chief Secretary G P Upadhyaya said with the passing of the bill the law university would have intake capacity of 100 students of which 50 per cent would be reserved for the Sikkimese students.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever