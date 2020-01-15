Silence is golden

If you are a film buff, here's something fun you can do this week. Step out of your comfort zone and watch a silent movie at the 57th edition of Movies at the Museum, curated by Avijit Mukul Kishore and Rohan Shivkumar. This Thursday, they will be screening 1926 American silent comedy film The General by Buster Keaton.

One of the most revered comedies of the silent era, the film revolves around Southern Railroad engineer Johnny Gray, played by Buster Keaton, who is facing off against Union soldiers during the American Civil War. When Johnny's fiancée, Annabelle Lee, played by Marion Mack, is accidentally taken away while on a train picked up by Northern forces, Gray pursues the soldiers, using various modes of transportation in comic action scenes that highlight Keaton's wit and dexterity. This film is an inimitable action comedy in which Keaton performs hilarious stunts while holding his classic deadpan expression.

On January 16, 6 pm to 8 pm

At Education Centre, Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, 91 A, Rani Baug, Byculla East.

Free

