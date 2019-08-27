Siliguri mayor Ashok Bhattacharya shifted to Kolkata after suffering cardiac arrest

national

Bhattacharya became the member of the CPI(M) in Siliguri in the year 1968 and is considered a mass leader

Siliguri mayor suffers cardiac arrest. Pic/ANI

A senior leader of CPI(M) and the mayor of Siliguri, Ashok Bhattacharya was shifted to a hospital in Kolkata after suffering a cardiac arrest. According to family sources, he has been shifted for advanced treatment.

Bhattacharya was at his home in Siliguri on Sunday morning when he suffered a cardiac arrest. Family sources added that he was rushed to a private nursing home in the north Bengal city.

One of his relatives said, "Ashok da (Bhattacharya) had complained of uneasiness, vomited a couple of times and was sweating profusely while he was being taken to the nursing home." Bhattacharya's arteries were found blocked by the senior doctors at the nursing home. "He (Ashok Bhattacharya) requires advanced treatment for which he has been brought to Kolkata. We are providing him with necessary treatment," hospital sources said.

Bhattacharya became the member of the CPI(M) in Siliguri in the year 1968 and is considered a mass leader. He was elected the chairman of Siliguri municipality in 1968. He was appointed as the state municipal affairs minister and became an MLA for the first time in the year 1991.

(with inputs from ANI)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies