Silver lining to IPKL kicking off at Balewadi

Built way back in 1994 to host the National Games, the venue has grown exponentially, not only in terms of hosting major sporting events, but also in providing some top athletes to the country

The inaugural edition of the Indo-International Premier Kabaddi League (IPKL) will begin at venue celebrating its silver jubilee. Pune's Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex (SSCSC) in Balewadi, which includes the SSCSC Stadium.

The Commonwealth Youth Games, World Series Boxing, Asian Athletics Championships and the Maharashtra Open ATP Tennis tournament are just some of the top competitions witnessed at this venue in the recent past and when the national Khelo India games was decided to move out of Delhi, the first venue chosen was the Balewadi complex.

The venue has also been home to many proud sports teams like FC Pune City (football) and Pune Warriors India (Cricket) and the Pune Pride IPKL outfit will find themselves having a definite edge in the first leg from May 13-21, as the home side in the contest.

