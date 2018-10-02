Silver lining

things-to-do

To celebrate World Elderly Day, Mumbai's senior citizens can sign up for a cool line-up of events

Tai chi practice for senior citzens

Mumbai's senior citizens have a lot to look forward to this week as a popular watering hole has a fun-filled week lined up for them. Open to elders from all walks of life, the organisers have various kinds of workshops, ice-breakers and brain teasers in place.

This is a unique concept organised in collaboration with Dignity Foundation, an NGO for senior citizens. The events are inspired by the NGO's "chai-masti" centres that are open to the elderly every day for various programmes that include physical exercise, spiritual sessions, and arts and craft.

Aruna Anand, CEO of the foundation says, "We wanted to introduce fun activities for the elderly, so they have something to look forward to, and help them deal better with the various ailments that come with old age."

TAKE YOUR PICK

Get smarter to connect

If you struggle with social media, this workshop is ideal as it will help you brush up your gizmo skills. Make life easier and keep up with technology.

ON: October 4, 11 am to 1 pm

AT: Doolally Taproom, Khar West.

CALL: 7400450027

Sugar and spice

Learn to cook with simple ingredients at this session, and make your time in the kitchen fun.

ON: October 3, 10.30 am to 12.30 pm

AT: Doolally Taproom, Palm Beach Road, Navi Mumbai.

CALL: 7777026627

COST: Rs 250



Quizzing grandmas and grandpas

Health is wealth

This workshop promises to help you keep your life on track by giving you a sneak-peak into different habits, practices and exercises you can inculcate in your daily life to stay healthy.

ON: October 4, 10.30 am to 12.30 pm

AT: Doolally Taproom, Veera Desai Industrial Area, Andheri West.

CALL: 7400171674

COST: Rs 250

Say it in French

Linguaphiles, this one's for you. Learn basic French from Leela Shirodkar who has taught the language for 60 years.

ON: October 5, 10.30 am to 12.30 pm

AT: Doolally Taproom, Kemps Corner, Peddar Road.

CALL: 7400171638

COST: Rs 250

