Silver-medallist boxer Satish Kumar Yadav targets Olympic gold

Now, I want to win gold at the Asian Games and Olympics



Satish Kumar Yadav

Having narrowly lost the Super Heavyweight (+91kg) title at the Commonwealth Games, Indian boxer Satish Kumar Yadav is now eyeing gold at events like the Asian Games and Olympics. "I am happy with my performance at CWG. Now, I want to win gold at the Asian Games and Olympics.The standard of boxers there will be much better than what I faced in Gold Coast.

"The level of competition at the Asian Games will be close to the Olympics and World Championships. Nations like Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan along with China and South Korea are among the big powers of world boxing," Satish said.

