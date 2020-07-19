Simi Garewal: Only I know how a 'powerful' person has viciously tried to destroy my career

Kangana Ranaut had given an interview to Arnab Goswami of Republic TV about the unfortunate demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, how the industry treats outsiders, the functioning of the movie mafia, and the existence of nepotism. There were a lot of revelations made by the actress during this interview.

One of the revelations was how she was offered Salman Khan's Sultan and what happened after she said no to the film. She said, "The director came to my house and narrated the script. I had a meeting with Aditya Chopra... just so that I could express my apologies in person and he was fine at the time. But later a news piece came out saying 'Kangana said No to Sultan'. And then he messaged me, 'How dare you? You say No to me'. And then he told me, 'You are finished.'"

Actress Simi Garewal has now taken to her Twitter account and expressed her opinions and thoughts on Ranaut's boldness. She lauded her for her bravery and also revealed how a powerful person tried to destroy her career too. Have a look at her tweet right here:

I applaud #KanganaRanaut who is braver & bolder than I am. ððOnly I know how a 'powerful' person has viciously tried to destroy my career. I stayed silent. Because I am not so brave... ð¥@KanganaOffical — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) July 18, 2020

She also tweeted- "I don't know what all of you felt after watching #KanganaSpeaksToArnab ..but it has left me quite depressed..

I'm distraught at what #SushantSingRajput endured .. and also what many 'outsiders' go through in Bollywood.. it must change!" (sic)

She also tweeted how Rajput's death could be the harbinger of an awakening in Bollywood, have a look at her tweet right here:

When George Floyd was killed in America it set forth an awakening. In the same way #SushantSingRajput 's death maybe the harbinger of an awakening in Bollywood.. — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) July 19, 2020

In this last one month, a lot of Bollywood celebrities have come out and shared their experiences of going though unfairness, groupism, and nepotism.

