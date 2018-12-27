Simmba movie: 5 reasons why this Rohit Shetty film is more than a family entertainer

bollywood

Rohit Shetty's latest directorial venture, Simmba, which is also the last release of 2018, is all set to hit the silver screen on December 28. The film stars Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh in pivotal roles

Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Sonu Sood-starrer Simmba is all set to hit the theatres on December 28, and people can't stop going gaga over its release.

Ranveer Singh, the Desi superhero:

View this post on Instagram #Simmba . @tasneemamiruddin A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) onDec 22, 2018 at 10:07am PST

This will be the first time Ranveer Singh will be playing the role of a cop. Talking about Simmba, Ranveer Singh said that masala movies are the holy grail of mainstream Hindi films, and is happy to step into the zone with Rohit Shetty's Simmba. In Simmba, Ranveer will be seen playing flamboyant policeman Sangram Bhalerao.

Sara Ali Khan's first masala film

View this post on Instagram 5 days to go!!!! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¤ÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ»ðÂÂÂÂ¤ÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ» A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) onDec 23, 2018 at 8:10am PST

In a very short span of time, Sara Ali Khan has gained an incredible fanbase amongst the youngsters after her debut performance in Kedarnath received an exceptional response. Now, Sara Ali Khan is all set for her second release of the year with Simmba. After Kedarnath, there is tremendous excitement to witness the young actress in an all new avatar, the anticipation has just doubled up after the release of the songs Aankh Maarey and Tere Bin.

Sonu Sood as an antagonist

If Ranveer Singh is playing Sangram Bhalerao, an unscrupulous cop who turns over a new leaf, Sood plays the antagonist in the December 28 offering. No stranger to grey characters - his Chhedi Singh act in Dabangg (2010) was easily his breakthrough role - Sood said the director's clarity of thought made his job easier as an actor.

Ajay Devgn's cameo

Ajay Devgn is back in the avatar of a cop and how! The actor has a cameo appearance in this Rohit Shetty's directorial venture, and his fans can't wait for the glimpse of their very own Singham.

Last film of the year

View this post on Instagram #simmba A post shared by Rohit Shetty (@itsrohitshetty) onDec 23, 2018 at 5:08am PST

After the release of Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma-starrer Zero, Rohit Shetty is ending this year on a good note. The director is going to pack a punch before we all bid adieu 2018.

Simmba is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It stars Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Sonu Sood in its lead roles. The film is a Hindi remake of 2015 Telugu film Temper. The film will release on 28 December 2018.

Also Read: Simmba Interview: Sara Ali Khan Reveals Interesting Fact About Ranveer Singh

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates