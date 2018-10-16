Simmba: Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan enjoy beautiful trip to Switzerland with Rohit Shetty

bollywood

The team of Simmba - Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Rohit Shetty is currently in Switzerland for its shooting, and have been sharing some unmissable photos from the location. Take a look

Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty in Switzerland. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/saraalikhan95

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan and the man of this ship called Simmba - Rohit Shetty are currently in Switzerland. After shooting for the film in Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City, the entourage has travelled to Switzerland to shoot some portions for the film. Co-stars Ranveer and Sara can't stop but share beautiful and trip-worthy photos from their 'Sweet Swiss Shenanigans' diary! Take a look at some of the picturesque locations these stars take you through their photos. As rightly said, Pictures do speak a thousand words!

Sara Ali Khan has shared a beautiful portrait that has her director Rohit Shetty and co-actor Ranveer Singh in the same frame. The click is no less than a movie poster. She captioned the photo: "Sweet Swiss Shenanigans." The other photo talks about her experience of being with Rohit Shetty. "Because with @itsrohitshetty sir the only thing blue is the sky [sic]."

Check it out here:

In another video, Sara is seen flying high in the air, literally! In the Swiss Alps, the girl is seen trying her hands at paragliding. The video is captioned as: "The moment you doubt whether you can fly, you cease forever to be able to do it [sic]."

Watch the video here:

Another photo shared by Sara Ali Khan will make your heart skip a beat. The sun-kissed side profile click of the actress is beautiful! By sharing this photo, she bid adieu to the Alps.

On the other hand, Ranveer Singh shared a photo of him in the Simmba attire, with a tough moustache behind the backdrop of Swiss Alps. "Switzerland, you beauty," wrote Ranveer, who has beefed up for his look of the tough cop.

View this post on Instagram Switzerland, you beauty... ðÂÂ¨ðÂÂ­ #simmba @myswitzerlandin A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) onOct 15, 2018 at 5:58am PDT

His Instagram stories were all about his desire for a luxurious car and his bike ride for the day.



Snapshots of Ranveer Singh's Instagram stories.

Well, how could we leave 'dynamite' Rohit Shetty behind? His one post on Instagram has garnered many comments. The reason, Shetty is posing sans any car or vehicle! The filmmaker is seen sitting amidst the lush of nature. The photo says, "At peace."

View this post on Instagram At peace... ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ #simmba #switzerlandðÂÂ¨ðÂÂ­ A post shared by Rohit Shetty (@itsrohitshetty) onOct 15, 2018 at 5:48am PDT

Simmba is also a cop drama. It is a remake of the Telugu film, Temper (2015). Ajay Devgn is said to be doing a cameo in the action thriller, which also stars Sara Ali Khan. Directed by Rohit Shetty, Simmba is all set to hit theatres on December 28.

Also Read: Simmba: Karan Johar Gets 'Bone Crushing' Love From Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates