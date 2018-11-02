Simon Biles reveals she won gymnastics gold while having kidney stone

other-sports

US gymnastics champ Simon Biles ignores kidney stone pain for gold quest

Simone Biles

Kidney stone torture is quite a common ailment not just in India but also worldwide. And while the pain can be from moderate to unbearable, in most cases, it leaves a person unable to even perform their daily chores.

However, America's champion gymnast Simone Biles did not just perform through pain, she went on to win a gold medal. A day before last week's 48th World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Doha, Qatar, Biles was told by her doctor, after a routine check-up, that the pain in her abdomen was due to the presence of a kidney stone.

"I've been having stomach pains on my right side for two days. We got tests done just to see what it was, and they found a kidney stone." Biles said in an interview recently. "This kidney stone can wait. Doing it for my team," Biles wrote in an online post just before the competition.

Interestingly, she didn't just help Team USA win gold, she even had a vault named after her following a scintillating show — suffering the pain throughout. Yesterday, she also became the first woman to win four individual all-around world titles.

