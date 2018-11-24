Simon Fuller's Now United coming to India

music

Simon Fuller

Simon Fuller's global pop group Now United is coming to India for the first time in association with beverage brand Pepsi. Indian rapper Badshah is also a part of this collaboration. Badshah and Now United, comprising 14 singers and dancers from all across the globe, will record a song titled "How We Do It". It will release on November 29. Now United's India trip begins November 26.

Fuller said: "I first worked with Pepsi with the then unknown group, Spice Girls. Here I am, many years later, working with the brand again continuing to push the boundaries with my new global pop group, Now United. "Thanks to the brand, we have been introduced to the extraordinary Badshah, an artiste with huge respect and popularity. His collaboration with Now United on the song 'How We Do It' is an incredible combination. I can't wait for our Indian journey together to begin."

The group, which includes Shivani, a 17-year-old who hails from Udaipur, will visit Mumbai, Delhi, Agra and Jaipur, sharing their experiences with their fans in India and around the world as they go.

The collaboration has been curated by One Digital Entertainment, which is also enabling the distribution of the song across various digital, TV and radio platforms.

Introduced in 2017 by Fuller, the creator of the popular "American Idol" series, Now United has 14 rising singers and dancers from across the world, including India, Brazil, the Philippines, Finland, Senegal and the US, amongst others.

Tarun Bhagat, Director - Marketing, Hydration and Cola, PepsiCo India, said in a statement: "We have always strived to create experiences which resonate strongly with consumers, and music is such a tremendous platform to do that.

"We are committed to identifying new and upcoming talent and giving them a stage to showcase their art. Through this platform, Badshah and Now United will explore new ways of giving their fans a one-of-a-kind experience."

