Simon Pegg confirms plans to direct his first film

Simon Pegg is planning to make his feature directorial debut and the actor says it will hopefully happen by the end of the year.

In an interview with Empire magazine, the 48-year-old actor-writer shared his plans for his maiden directing gig which he might start shooting in November.

"My directorial debut... Will hopefully be shooting by the end of this year," Pegg said.

"(Nira Park) sent me a script last year and said, 'This might be your first film.' I read it and said, 'I think you might be right.' Sure enough, that's what we're gearing up to do in November," he added.

Pegg will be next seen in Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible: Fallout, which also stars Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Michelle Monaghan, Alec Baldwin, and Sean Harris. The film franchise is known for its thrilling situations and death-defying stunts. Directed by 'Mission: Impossible: Rogue Nation' director Christopher McQuarrie, 'Fallout' is the sixth installment of the franchise.

The film is scheduled for a July 27 release worldwide release.

