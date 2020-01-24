Simon Pegg returning for Mission: Impossible 7

Toronto: Actor Simon Pegg has confirmed his comeback in the seventh installment of the action spy franchise, "Mission: Impossible". The British actor, who plays tech wizard Benji Dunn in the films, is the latest cast member to announce their return to the series.

"I have another 'Mission: Impossible' to start next year," Pegg told Canadian TV show "Out City Tonight". This will be the 49-year-old actor's fourth stint as Benji. Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise is reprising his role of secret agent Ethan Hunt in the seventh movie. Christopher McQuarrie is also returning to write and direct the film.

Rebecca Ferguson is also returning and Ving Rhames expected to come back. Nicholas Hoult, Hayley Atwell, Shea Whigham and Pom Klementieff are also part of the newly added cast. "Mission: Impossible 7" is scheduled for a July 23, 2021 release.

