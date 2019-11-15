Simon Taufel: Umpires too need grooming like cricketers

Former Australian umpire Simon Taufel wants Indian cricket administrators to set up a grooming centre for umpires to better the country's representation in the ICC's elite panel.

Taufel, a five-time winner of the ICC Umpire of the Year award, said like cricketers, umpires too need a strong domestic set up. "He [BCCI president Sourav Ganguly] spoke about how important it is to have a strong domestic system. And the umpires are part of the domestic system. I encourage every country to have an umpire's manager, coach, trainer and people in administration and logistics to solely look after umpiring and refereeing," said Taufel on the sidelines of an event at the Royal Bombay Yacht Club on Thursday.

Taufel, who is promoting his book — Finding the Gaps, was interacting with local umpires at an event organised by Global Cricket School.

S Ravi's exclusion has resulted in no Indian representation in the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Umpires.

"I see far too many examples in the world where a first-class team has more support, management and more resources dedicated to performance improvement than the national body of umpires. If you want people [umpires] to achieve their potential, if you want them to be world-class, they need support, they need environment of trust, safety and respect, meritocracy and transparency, exactly as the players do," added Taufel, who officiated in 74 Tests, 174 ODIs and 34 T20Is.

