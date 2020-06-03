Simona Halep during lockdown: Learned a lot from the 2-month isolation

Romanian tennis star Simona Halep is grateful that she got to spend time away from the sport due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "I learned a lot from the two-month isolation. The fact that I've been on lockdown for six years [she means full concentration on tennis] has helped me become World No. 1, but now I am slowly trying to experience new feelings, see something else. It occurred to me that I have to change something in my life in order to also develop on the emotional and personal side," Simona was quoted as saying by Romanian news agency, Agerpres.

Simona explained how it was an incredible feeling to spend time amid nature. "I'm lucky to live in a forest area and the trees were turning green from one day to another. I realised that I never stayed home to watch how spring sets in, to watch this beautiful harmony. For the first time, I watched nature unfold...it's incredible. Now I realise these years have been — not hard, but a time of constant rush," she remarked.

