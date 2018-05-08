Simona Halep leads WTA rankings ahead of Caroline Wozniacki

This week's ranking list saw no changes in the top 10, as Spaniard GarbiÃ±e Muguruza stayed third, while Elina Svitolina of Ukraine followed in fourth



Romania's Simona Halep maintained the top spot in the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) rankings released on Monday, ahead of Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark. This week's ranking list saw no changes in the top 10, as Spaniard Garbiñe Muguruza stayed third, while Elina Svitolina of Ukraine followed in fourth, reports Efe.

Further down the rankings, Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic jumped 25 places to be ranked the 71st, thanks to her second place finish at the Morocco Open, where Belgian Elise Mertens prevailed 6-2, 7-6(4).

The current WTA rankings and point scores are as follows:

1. Simona Halep (Romania) 8,055

2. Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 6,790

3. Garbiñe Muguruza (Spain) 6,065

4. Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 5,450

5. Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia) 5,273

6. Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) 5,100

7. Caroline Garcia (France) 4,700

8. Venus Williams (US) 4,276

9. Sloane Stephens (US) 3,939

10. Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) 3,550.

