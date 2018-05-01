Simona Halep maintains 1st spot in WTA rankings

Romania's Simona Halep continued to lead the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) singles rankings released on Monday despite exiting the Stuttgart Open in the quarter-finals



Simona Halep

Romania's Simona Halep continued to lead the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) singles rankings released on Monday despite exiting the Stuttgart Open in the quarter-finals.

Although Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic clinched the Stuttgart Open title on Sunday after defeating the United States' wildcard Coco Vandeweghe 7-6 (7-2), 6-4, her ranking has not changed from the sixth place, reports Efe.

This week's ranking list brought no changes in the top 10, as Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki comes one spot ahead of Halep, while Spaniard Garbiñe Muguruza followed in the third place.

The current WTA rankings and point scores are as follows:

1. Simona Halep (Romania) 8,055

2. Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 6,790

3. Garbiñe Muguruza (Spain) 6,065

4. Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 5,450

5. Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia) 5,382

6. Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) 5,100

7. Caroline Garcia (France) 4,700

8. Venus Williams (US) 4,276

9. Sloane Stephens (US) 3,939

10. Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic)3,271.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever