Simona Halep remains on top of WTA rankings

With 7,270 points, Romania's Simona Halep stayed atop the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) rankings released on Monday, ahead of Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki and Garbiñe Muguruza of Spain.

Despite her loss at the Madrid Open semi-finals, Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova went ahead of Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko into fifth, reports Efe. Petra Kvitova climbed two places to eighth following the Czech's 7-6 (6), 4-6, 6-3 victory over Netherland's Kiki Bertens at the Madrid Open on Saturday.

Further down the rankings, Spain's Carla Suarez jumped to the 23rd place after she reached the quarter-finals at the Madrid Open.

The current WTA rankings and point scores are as follows:

1. Simona Halep (Romania) 7,270 Points

2. Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 6,845

3. Garbiñe Muguruza (Spain) 6,175

4. Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 5,505

5. Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) 5,425

6. Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia) 5,282

7. Caroline Garcia (France) 5,080

8. Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) 4,550

9. Venus Williams (USA) 4,286

10. Sloane Stephens (USA) 4,059.

