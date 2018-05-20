Simona Halep retains top spot with win over Garcia

Simona Halep made sure of retaining the World No. 1 ranking and secured the top seeded spot at Roland Garros by beating Caroline Garcia 6-2, 6-3 to move into the semi-finals of the Italian Open on Friday



Simona Halep

