Simona Halep reveals she needs someone by her side for motivation

Romanian tennis ace Simona Halep has admitted she has never done anything all by herself in life and has always needed someone to motivate her.

Halep, 28, recently won her 20th WTA title beating Russian Elena Rybakina in the Dubai Championships final. "I've never done something all by myself," the former World No. 1 was quoted as saying by Tennis World USA.

"When I put something in my mind, I can do it, but I need to have someone by my side. I don't know why. I've never done something all by myself," she added.

The Wimbledon champ said that at times she can be a burden for anyone who works with her.

"I've always listened and I've done everything I was told to, but I always complain. Ever since I can remember, when the coach told me something I was like: "Do I have to do that again? Why do I have to do that?"

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates