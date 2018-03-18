Simona Halep, Venus Williams stunned by Naomi Osaka, Daria Kasatkina

Naomi Osaka and Daria Kasatkina will go head to head for the Paribas Open title after stunning Simona Halep and Venus Williams respectively in the semi-finals on Friday



Simona Halep of Romania returns a shot to Petra Martic of Croatia during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 14, 2018 in Indian Wells, California. Pic/Getty Images/AFP

Unseeded Japanese Osaka overcame World No. 1 Halep 6-3, 6-0. Osaka's opponent in the final is Russia's Kasatkina, who beat Williams 4-6, 6-4, 7-5.

