Simona Halep, Venus Williams stunned by Naomi Osaka, Daria Kasatkina
Naomi Osaka and Daria Kasatkina will go head to head for the Paribas Open title after stunning Simona Halep and Venus Williams respectively in the semi-finals on Friday
Simona Halep of Romania returns a shot to Petra Martic of Croatia during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 14, 2018 in Indian Wells, California. Pic/Getty Images/AFP
Naomi Osaka and Daria Kasatkina will go head to head for the Paribas Open title after stunning Simona Halep and Venus Williams respectively in the semi-finals here on Friday.
Unseeded Japanese Roger Federer has earned a spot in the semi-finals of the Paribas Open here after beating Hyeon Chung in straight setsOsaka overcame World No. 1 Halep 6-3, 6-0. Osaka's opponent in the final is Russia's Kasatkina, who beat Williams 4-6, 6-4, 7-5.
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
Trending Video