Simona Halep was 'embarrassed to ask for a photo with Roger Federer'

Simona Halep and Roger Federer

Romanian tennis star Simona Halep admires Swiss tennis ace Roger Federer, but she recalled an incident in Melbourne just before the Australian Open this year, where she was embarrassed to ask him to pose alongside her.

"I took a photo with Federer, but Darren [Cahill] helped me. I was a little bit embarrassed to go ask for it. His father and I, we met each other and he told me, 'I heard you were feeling embarrassed about asking Roger for a photo'. Federer has an amazing talent, for what he did as a person on court and off it. He is a special person, a man who has a strong character," Halep told DigiSport.

