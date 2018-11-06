Simone Biles is 'one happy girl'
Yesterday, she tweeted this picture
Simone Biles
America's most celebrated gymnast Simone Biles, who became the first woman to win four all-around titles at the gymnastics world championships on Thursday, treated herself to some pizza and cinnamon rolls. Yesterday, she tweeted this picture and wrote: "One Happy Girl."
Well, the smile on her face says it all.
