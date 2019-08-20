health-fitness

The following are the simple hacks for a healthier lifestyle that will benefit you in the longer term

Are you troubled with your sedentary lifestyle and looking for a change? Well, some prefer to go all-in and change everything at the same time while the others prefer a longer and slower approach; making small changes, one at a time. If you belong to the latter, then follow these simple hacks by Dolly Kumar, Director Gaia for a healthier lifestyle that will benefit you in the longer term.

Dos

Fill with Protein

First of all, high protein diets help boost your metabolism, i.e. how many calories you burn while you rest. Secondly, protein can be filling and help reduce your appetite, making you automatically eat less of other calorie sources. So cut on carbohydrates and sugar in every meal and fill it with protein. Indulge in a platter of protein from lean meat or vegetable protein from various seasonal vegetables like spinach, broccoli, peas, etc.

Drink ample of Water and pair with Honey

Water helps you burn more calories and help suppress your appetite. Experts recommend drinking eight, 8-oz glasses of water (about 2 litres) per day. However, this number is completely random as water requirements depend entirely on the individual. Add a dash of Honey to your glass of water every morning and gulp down numerous benefits! Besides helping in the regulation of fats, honey is also a natural remedy for many ailments. A great substitute to sugar, it helps in managing calorie better while adding many healthy nutrients in place of empty calories.

Indulging in Physical Activities

Regardless of your shape or size, physical activity is very important. The benefits of physical activity are not restricted to exercise performed in the gym. In fact, one of the easiest ways to improve your health may be through simple activities like brisk walking, bicycling, running, etc. to name a few.

Don't

Don't start your day with an empty stomach

Breakfast is a Big Deal! There really is NO valid excuse not to eat a healthy breakfast. As the old saying goes 'Eat Breakfast like a King, Lunch like a Prince and Dinner like a Pauper' - breakfast is indeed the most important meal of the day. Having a healthy breakfast can reap in a number of health benefits, besides providing you that energy kick you need to jumpstart your day. Add whole grains, eggs, milk, and cereals to your everyday morning chart and unleash the busy day.

Don't eat large portions, but smaller portions more often

Experts agree that instead of two or three large meals a day, five to six small meals is way better for your health. Small portions help your body convert less of the food you eat into fat and maintain a constant blood-sugar level, making you less likely to experience dip of energy. So indulge in small portions of supper and munch into light snacking when the stomach starts growling. But remember, don’t gorge into unhealthy macaroni or sugary cookies, instead opt for healthy options like nuts and dried fruits which not only fill your munchies but also give you loads of nutrients.

