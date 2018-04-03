Simple hacks to cool your home naturally during summer

These tips will not only help you get the temperatures down, but also will also help in generating a pollutant-free environment for a sustainable future

With the soaring temperatures, it is becoming increasingly hard and hot to keep your home cool. Lesser trees, more artificial cooling machine consumption which releases more harmful air, more wagons to emit fuel emissions to contribute in such a global social issue are some of the reasons behind the rise in the temperature.

It is high time to go the organic way and adapt to the nature's call for the change. We can keep our indoors - offices, homes, and schools - cool and clean with a number of natural ways. While these tips will help you get the temperatures down, they will also help in generating a pollutant free environment for a sustainable future.

Here are the tips:

1. Plant air-purifying, less water-requiring plants: Sowing such plants will help in keeping your space cool and clean. Aloe Vera, while is well known for its medicinal benefits, also keeps surrounding temperature low and helps in protecting the house from overheating.

A strategically placed snake plant can do wonders for your breathing issues. This plant does not take oxygen away like most plants do. On the other hand, it emits oxygen, keeping your bedroom cool and fresh, according to Harpreet Ahluwalia, founder and principal designer at Earthly Creations.

Areca Palm tree acts as a natural humidifier as it removes benzene, formaldehyde, and trichloroethylene from the air. Ficus tree or Fig tree improves air quality and keeps the air temperature cool. Fern is one of the most effective air-purifying plants, declared by NASA itself. Golden Pothos is a great plant as it requires little light and care, and it will keep your air cool and purified.

2. Keep your blinds and curtains shut: Closing the blinds and shutting the curtains can essentially prevent your space from overheating. The shade will prevent your home from becoming miniature greenhouses, trapping all the heat inside your place. Better yet, invest in blackout curtains, suggests Rishabh Singodiya, Director, Shree Krishnam Group. Blackout curtains can block sunlight completely, naturally insulating the spaces.

3. Cover small air vents with wet clothes: Singodiya continues that covering up small vents and openings with clothes dipped in ice cold water can do the trick as well. While this trick will give off faux sea breeze, it will also turn the blast of hot air from small openings to pleasurable, cool ones.

4. Let the night breeze in: It is suggested to let the light breeze of cooler evenings and nights inside your house for proper ventilation. This trick will air the house while simultaneously pushing the hot, humid day air out.

